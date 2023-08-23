Mail carrier taken to hospital after crash in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mail carrier was transported to a local hospital after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a building late Wednesday morning in south Topeka, police said.

The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. at a building that formerly housed the New China Restaurant at 201 S.W. 29th.

Police said the mail truck may have clipped a couple of unoccupied vehicles in a parking lot along the south side of the 100 block of S.W. 29th before it hit the building.

The mail truck came to rest facing west against the north side of the building.

The driver was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the driver may have had a medical issue before the crash.

The officer said heat may have been a factor in the crash.

