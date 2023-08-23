Mail carrier taken to hospital after crash in south Topeka

A mail carrier was transported to a local hospital after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a building late Wednesday morning in south Topeka, police said
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mail carrier was transported to a local hospital after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a building late Wednesday morning in south Topeka, police said.

The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. at a building that formerly housed the New China Restaurant at 201 S.W. 29th.

Police said the mail truck may have clipped a couple of unoccupied vehicles in a parking lot along the south side of the 100 block of S.W. 29th before it hit the building.

The mail truck came to rest facing west against the north side of the building.

The driver was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the driver may have had a medical issue before the crash.

The officer said heat may have been a factor in the crash.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
Family exploring legal action in death of 98-year-old Marion County Record publisher

Latest News

One person was taken into custody after a woman was stabbed near a railyard in Topeka.
One taken into custody following stabbing near Topeka railroad tracks
Topeka Police investigate a stabbing on Aug. 23, 2023.
One taken into custody after woman stabbed near Topeka railyard
The Big Biscuit delivers the early release of their signature pumpkin pancakes to kick off the...
The Big Biscuit delivers early release of signature pumpkin pancakes
Traffic was being diverted Wednesday morning after a large water main break between S.W....
Large water main break shuts down S.W. 21st in west-central Topeka
Health officials in Riley Co. have warned about a rise in COVID-19 cases as classes begin and...
Health officials warn about rise in COVID cases as heat keeps Kansans indoors