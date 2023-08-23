Local leaders discuss strategies to combat violent crime in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders, activists and members of community-based organizations in Topeka met at the Topeka Civic Theatre Wednesday, Aug. 23 for a summit, discussing ways to prevent violent crime in the Capital City.

Multiple panels met from early morning through mid-afternoon to discuss strategies with conversations pertaining to preventing violent crime, responding to active incidents and supporting survivors.

The event was organized by former Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran. “The goal is that we, at the end of the day, can identify three to five goals for our community and how we can reduce and maybe prevent violent crimes and violent activity in the city of Topeka and Shawnee County,” Cochran said.

While organizations discussed the initiatives, Cochran added that the community can help by getting involved with local organizations.

“There are a lot of organizations out there, and I would highly recommend to any citizen and member of our community to get involved in some of those organizations and learn what’s going on and what’s really happening,” Cochran said. “Get involved, because if people don’t get involved, we’re not going to prevent things, we’re not going to make things better.”

Annie Buckland, Stormont Vail’s Trauma Services’ Violence and Injury Prevention Coordinator, explained with 13 NEWS how the department helps survivors of violent crime.

“At Trauma Services and for Stormont Vail, we provide a lot of different services throughout the care of somebody’s lifespan,” Buckland said. “We really do believe in taking care of the patient throughout the entire spectrum of care, so that doesn’t just mean doing a good job at taking care of them if they’re injured due to a violent act or ill or whatever the case might be, but really thinking about that person as a whole, and not just their physical well-being but also their mental well-being.”

13 NEWS Anchor Jared Broyles and News Director Melissa Brunner took part as moderators in separate panels.

