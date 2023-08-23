Loaded gun in possession of man with felony warrant leads to his arrest

Robert Magee
Robert Magee(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A loaded firearm in the possession of a man with a felony arrest warrant led to his arrest following a Topeka traffic stop.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Aug. 22, the Office Drug Enforcement Unit and the Proactive Operational Response Team stopped a vehicle in the 2100 block of SE Kentucky Ave. for a traffic violation.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials said they found a loaded gun in possession of the driver, identified as Robert W. Magee, 45, of Topeka, who also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Magee was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon - a firearm not used in the commission of a felony
  • Improper stop lamp or turn signal
  • Driving while license suspended - unclassified
  • Felony probation violation

As of Wednesday, Magee remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

