Lawrence man wanted for violent felony taken into custody after standoff

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 63-year-old Lawrence man who was wanted for a violent felony was taken into custody after a standoff.

Lawrence Kansas Police Department officials said the man was wanted for a felony in Wichita and was safely taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 23, following a prolonged standoff. Lawrence Police were called around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 about a suspect in a Wichita homicide who was believed to be inside an apartment in the 1400 block of Bristol Terr. While working to gather more information from partners in Wichita, officers with LKPD set up a perimeter around the apartment building and gathered information that led investigators to believe the suspect was present. The LKPD Crisis Response Team was activated and responded to the area as well as their Crisis Response Negotiators and Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle team.

LKPD officials indicated Crisis Negotiators made contact with people in the apartment and verified the subject was present. The tactical team then began methodically evacuating the apartment building when it was clear the suspect was not going to exit and was allegedly armed. After multiple hours of discussion, negotiators were able to convince the man to allow a female to leave the apartment. Following multiple additional hours of discussion, negotiators convinced the man to leave the apartment. He exited the apartment and peacefully surrendered at around 3:30 p.m.

According to LKPD, the Lawrence man, Kevin L. Harris, 63, of Lawrence, was turned over to investigators from the Wichita Police Department and will be transported back to their jurisdiction.

The Lawrence Police Department was assisted on the scene by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical, and Topeka Police. The intense heat presented several significant challenges, but they are thankful to report that this incident in Lawrence did not lead to any injuries or require anyone to be medically treated. For further information on the incident in Wichita, please contact the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

