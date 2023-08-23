Large water main break shuts down S.W. 21st in west-central Topeka

Traffic was being diverted Wednesday morning after a large water main break between S.W. MacVicar and Plass in west-central Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was being diverted Wednesday morning after a large water main break between S.W. MacVicar and Plass in west-central Topeka.

Barriers were in place blocking eastbound traffic at S.W. 21st and MacVicar.

Barriers also were in place blocking westbound traffic at S.W. 21st and Plass.

The location was along the south side of the Washburn University campus.

