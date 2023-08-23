Large water main break shuts down S.W. 21st in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was being diverted Wednesday morning after a large water main break between S.W. MacVicar and Plass in west-central Topeka.

Barriers were in place blocking eastbound traffic at S.W. 21st and MacVicar.

Barriers also were in place blocking westbound traffic at S.W. 21st and Plass.

The location was along the south side of the Washburn University campus.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.