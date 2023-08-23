KPZ Preview: Shawnee Heights

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - The Thunderbirds are loading up with a big senior class that brings a lot of experience.

Shawnee Heights enters year 21 under head coach Jason Swift who says he’s feeling good and likes what he says this season. The T-Birds finished 5-5 a year ago, making it to the second round of the playoffs.

Swift says there’s a different feeling about this fall camp and they’ll have more balance on both sides of the ball.

That big senior class, Swift says that’s full of competitors and athletes. They’re hungry to show that this year could be special.

”We just can’t be complacent,” Swift said. “We got great athletes and we got hard working kids and you can’t just rest on what you’ve done, it’s getting better every week. Week six needs to be better than week five, week nine needs to be better than week eight and if you continue to grow, and be a good team, you got a shot and I think we have a shot.”

“Looking forward to gelling with my whole team, of course the goal is to go out conference champs, go do good things, win a state championship,” Senior running back Allen Baughman said. “Just the little things go week-by-week and that’s what will do it.”

“We just need to build both sides of the ball and work together and a team has to have a good offense and good defense,” Senior linebacker Alex Dittman said. “Then a lot of those guys have been playing and starting since sophomore year so they have a lot of experience.”

The Thunderbirds open the year at home against Piper.

