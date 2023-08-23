Kansas City ranks among top 25 cities for soccer fans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both Kansas City, Kan., and Kansas City, Mo., have ranked among the top 25 cities for soccer fans.

With the U.S. Open Cup final just around the corner and the Women’s National Team having ended their run at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, personal finance website WalletHub.com announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best Cities for Soccer Fans.

To find which places celebrated the sport more than others, WalletHub said it compared about 300 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional soccer team across 52 key points. The data set ranges from minimum season-ticket price for a game to stadium accessibility to the number of championship wins.

The report ranked Kansas City, Kan., 25th overall with a total score of 26.47. It ranked 25th out of 25 for Major League Soccer fans, 3rd out of 18 for National Women’s Soccer League fans, 25th out of 25 for USL Championship fans, 172nd out of 172 for Division I Men’s College Soccer fans and 292nd out of 292 for Division I Women’s College Soccer fans. The City is also home to the fourth worst-performing team in the National Women’s Soccer League - the Kansas City Current - however, tickets to see this team are second least expensive for the league. Meanwhile, the Current’s stadium boasts the highest capacity out of any other NWSL stadium while fans are tied with Orlando for most engaged.

Kansas City, Mo., ranked 5th overall with a total score of 42.21. It ranked 2nd out of 25 for MLS fans, 18th out of 18 for NWSL fans, 25th out of 25 for USL fans, 155th out of 172 for Division I Men’s College Soccer fans and 249th out of 292 for Division I Women’s College Soccer fans. The City is also home to the second best-performing Major League Soccer team - Sporting KC.

About a half-hour driver west, Lawrence ranked 242nd overall with a total score of 3.22. The home of the Jayhawks ranked 25th out of 25 for MLS fans, 18th out of 18 for NWSL fans, 25th out of 25 for USL fans, 172nd out of 172 for Division I Men’s College Soccer fans and 183rd out of 292 for Division I Women’s College Soccer fans.

Lastly, Manhattan ranked 260th overall with a total score of 2.94. The home of the Wildcats ranked 25th out of 25 for MLS fans, 18th out of 18 for NWSL fans, 25th out of 25 for USL fans, 172nd out of 172 for Division I Men’s College Soccer fans and 213th out of 292 for Division I Women’s College Soccer fans.

The report found the best soccer cities include:

Los Angeles, Cali. Seattle, Wash. Portland, Ore. Orlando, Fla. Kansas City, Mo.

The report found the worst soccer cities include:

Pocatello, Id. Dover, Del. Toledo, Ohio Las Cruces, N.M. Lafayette, La.

