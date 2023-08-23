Kansas Book Festival ready to write next chapter

The Kansas Book Festival is Sept. 16 at Washburn University
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From fiction to non-fiction, poetry, novels and everything in between, the Kansas Book Festival celebrates our Kansas writers.

Festival director Tim Bascom and board member Eric McHenry visited Eye on NE Kansas to turn the page to this year’s event. Both men also are authors, and McHenry will moderate a panel at this year’s event.

Bascom says the festival puts an emphasis on books written by people who either live in Kansas or are native Kansans, along with books where the subject matter has to do with Kansas.

The event also includes a children’s section featuring children’s authors and special activities hosted by the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center and Paper June Bookstore.

More than 50 authors will take part in this year’s festival, doing presentations and book signings. Dozens of vendors also will be on hand.

The 12th annual Kansas Book Festival runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Washburn University. Events and activities are free. Find the full lineup and schedule at KansasBookFestival.com.

