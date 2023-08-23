K-State releases images of new basketball floor
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcat fans might notice some changes to the new floor in Bramlage Coliseum.
New floor who dis⁉️@KStateMBB x @KStateWBB pic.twitter.com/MmIEadVpGe— K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) August 22, 2023
Not any major changes, the “Wildcats” is now in script form, the floor is more of a lighter color, rather than the tan color before. The large Powercat remains on the center of the floor. “K-State” remains underneath each basket and the three-point lines are painted white.
Here’s more from Kansas State Athletics of the floor being installed at a faster speed:
Classic. Cats. #KStateMBB x #KStateWBB pic.twitter.com/DdVoQVuP4t— K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) August 23, 2023
