K-State releases images of new basketball floor

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcat fans might notice some changes to the new floor in Bramlage Coliseum.

Not any major changes, the “Wildcats” is now in script form, the floor is more of a lighter color, rather than the tan color before. The large Powercat remains on the center of the floor. “K-State” remains underneath each basket and the three-point lines are painted white.

Here’s more from Kansas State Athletics of the floor being installed at a faster speed:

