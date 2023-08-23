K-State releases images of new basketball floor

Kansas State guard Desi Sills (13) gets past TCU forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) to put up a...
Kansas State guard Desi Sills (13) gets past TCU forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 82-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcat fans might notice some changes to the new floor in Bramlage Coliseum.

Not any major changes, the “Wildcats” is now in script form, the floor is more of a lighter color, rather than the tan color before. The large Powercat remains on the center of the floor. “K-State” remains underneath each basket and the three-point lines are painted white.

Here’s more from Kansas State Athletics of the floor being installed at a faster speed:

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

