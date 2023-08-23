K-State interior design team secures top award in video competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University interior design team have secured the top award in the 2023 Interior Design Educators Council (IDEC) Video Competition.

K-State officials said this year’s entries focused on designing for the senses. K-State’s entry features how interior design supports the health and well-being of neurodivergent groups. This is the fourth consecutive year interior design students from K-State have placed in this competition.

The interior design students on the team include seniors Olivia Richardson, Augusta; Benjamin Hall, Elbing; Jadyn Wolf, Wellington; and Savannah Harrison, Wichita.

K-State officials indicated Migette Kaup, professor and interior design program director, served as the faculty advisor for the team.

“IDEC’s annual video competition is an excellent way for our students to apply what we teach them throughout our curriculum and professionally communicate the impact and value of their discipline,” Kaup said. “This year’s topic gave our interior design students another way to demonstrate how they use their knowledge about human health to design solutions that support wellness and create supportive environments for all people.”

K-State officials noted K-State’s interior design program in the College of Health and Human Sciences is the only four-year interior design program in the state of Kansas accredited by the Council for Interior Design Accreditation. Graduates of the interior design program enjoy employment in all sectors of commercial design, such as health care, workplace, education, hospitality, retail, civic, sports, aviation, event planning, and in multi-family and high-end residential design.

K-State officials said the Interior Design Educators Council, or IDEC, is an international organization for interior design educators and supports the advancement of interior design education, scholarship and service. IDEC aims to support professional interior design educators at each stage of their career while providing interior design students the resources needed for educational and professional development. The winning submissions are available on the IDEC website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.