Investigation into stolen catalytic converter leads to arrest of 2 in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into a stolen catalytic converter from a Manhattan business led to the arrest of two suspects.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, law enforcement officials were called to the 500 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of a catalytic converter theft.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said employees of Carpet One reported a catalytic converter from a van had been cut off and stolen. The crime cost the company around $2,500.

On Tuesday, RCPD said the investigation led to the arrest of Misty Pankratz, 37, and John McKellips, 38, both of Manhattan. Both were booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Theft of property or services - value between $1,500 and $25,000, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories

Criminal damage to property - without consent with a value between $1,000 and $25,000

As of Wednesday, both remain behind bars with a $2,000 bond listed for Pankratz and a $3,000 bond listed for McKellips.

