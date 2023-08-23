Investigation into runaway teen leads to Topeka man’s child sex crimes arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into the whereabouts of an endangered runaway teen led to the arrest of a Topeka man for child sex crimes.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, law enforcement officials had followed up on information provided about the whereabouts of a runaway child.

During the follow-up investigation, first responders said they learned about sexual activities that allegedly happened between an adult male, identified as Daniel J. Pearson, 38, of Topeka, and a 15-year-old girl.

Pearson was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Indecent liberties with a child - between the ages of 14 and 16, lewd fondling or touching

Contributing to a child’s misconduct - encourage to remain a child in need of care

As of Wednesday, Pearson remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

