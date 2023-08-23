Health officials warn about rise in COVID cases as heat keeps Kansans indoors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Health officials in Riley Co. have warned about a rise in COVID-19 cases as classes begin and the heat keeps Kansans indoors.

The Riley County Health Department has warned that local hospitals have begun to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases. Just like the usual flu season, as Kansans travel, return to school and spend more time inside because of the recent heatwave, there are more chances for viruses like COVID, the flu and RSV to spread.

RCHD noted that those who have additional risk factors or may be immunocompromised should be aware of the increased risk.

Health officials indicated that the same safety measures that help during flu season such as hand-washing and staying home if sick, will help during hot weather as well.

RCHD urged community members to stay up to date with immunizations as a safety precaution. Vaccinations can be attained at the health department, most pharmacies and doctor’s offices. The latest flu shots and COVID boosters will also be available in the fall as the department plans its annual Oct-Flu-ber Fest event.

Anyone with questions should seek out the advice of a medical professional.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.