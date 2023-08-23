Gov. touts affordable housing advancements at Kansas Housing Conference

Gov. Kelly attends the Kansas Housing Conference on Aug. 23, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly touted the state’s advancements in affordable housing so far in 2023 as regional leaders met for the Kansas Housing Conference.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23, that she joined the Kansas Housing Coproration for its 18th annual Kansas Housing Conference in Overland Park. The conference highlighted the state’s recent efforts to expand affordable housing as professionals from across the region gather to explore trends and solutions.

“I’ve said that the north star of my second term is to make Kansas the best place in the nation to live, work, and raise a family. The availability of affordable, accessible housing is a cornerstone of that goal and a critical issue that affects everyone in the state,” Gov. Kelly said. “My administration is working every day to make it easier for families to rent or buy homes, provide funding to housing developers across Kansas, and rehabilitate older structures in rural communities.”

Earlier in 2023, Kelly announced nearly $10 million to expand housing for the elderly and disabled in Kansas. The funds were designated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Executive Committee and approved by the State Finance Council to address housing issues faced by high-needs populations.

In April, Kelly signed Senate Bill 47 to expand access to the Rural Housing Incentives District Act statewide. This allows local governments in both rural and urban areas a tax abatement tool to work with developers to address housing shortages and revitalize main streets in the Sunflower State.

“As KHRC celebrates 20 years of unlocking home, we’re pleased to mark this milestone with Governor Kelly and over 700 stakeholders at the Kansas Housing Conference,” said Ryan Vincent, Executive Director of the Kansas Housing Corporation. “Quality, affordable housing is key to community development, economic expansion, and vibrant families. The Kelly administration and Kansas Legislature have made historic investments to start addressing our state’s housing needs; the conference allows attendees to explore innovative solutions as we roll out these investments to communities across our state.”

In the past year, the Governor also said the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation has built or rehabbed more than 3,000 homes through the creation of new tools and the expansion of existing ones to increase housing availability.

