Good kids help ‘Helping Hands’

By David Oliver
Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It take s a village to keep ‘Helping Hands Humane Society’ running smoothly. There have been countless volunteers over the years who have donated products, money and time to help animals find a forever home. That includes a group of ‘Good Kids’.

These students have hosted bake sales and lemonade stands to raise money for the shelter. Some have used their birthday’s to ask families and friends to buy items to donate to the shelter.

We salute the numerous Northeast Kansas kids who’ve gone above and beyond to help ‘Helping Hands’.

