Frozen corn, mixed vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination

Twin City Foods is recalling some of its frozen vegetables because of possible listeria...
Twin City Foods is recalling some of its frozen vegetables because of possible listeria contamination. Listeria can cause serious illness.(Source: FDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Check your freezer: You may have some frozen vegetables in there that put you at risk for a listeria infection.

Twin City Foods of Stanwood, Washington, is voluntarily recalling some of its frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetables sold at Kroger and Food Lion grocery stores.

The Food and Drug Administration has listed the specific lot numbers on its website.

There’s concern the products may have been contaminated by listeria, which can cause serious illness, though there were no complaints of human illness tied to the products as of Tuesday.

Customers can return the recalled products to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
Family exploring legal action in death of 98-year-old Marion County Record publisher

Latest News

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Jet crash in Russia kills 10, officials say; Wagner chief who rebelled was on passenger list
A FedEx delivery driver went above and beyond his duties when he protected a Nebraska family...
FedEx driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner's front porch
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.