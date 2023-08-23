Fresh ink sits on ceremonially signed bill fully funding education for 5th year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Fresh ink sits on a ceremonially signed bill following Governor Laura Kelly’s visit to Blue Valley Schools as K-12 education has been completely funded for the fifth straight year.

To celebrate the 2023 back-to-school season, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Aug. 23, she joined leaders, teachers and students in Overland Park at Blue Valley Schools USD 229 to ceremonially sign House Substitute for Senate Bill 113. This bill fully funds K-12 schools for the fifth straight year after nearly a decade of chronic underfunding.

“This year, we fully funded public schools for the fifth year in a row and made historic investments in our K-12 system,” Gov. Kelly said. “Now, for five years running, schools have been much better positioned to offer after-school activities, to provide critical intervention services to students who need additional support, and to pay teachers much closer to what they deserve. But our work isn’t done. When the legislators return in 2024, we must work together to put Kansas on the path to fully fund special education.”

Kelly noted that her visit to Indian Valley Elementary began with a brief tour of the school led by 5th-grade students.

“We know that our most important asset in Blue Valley is our amazing staff,” said Dr. Tonya Merrigan, Superintendent of Blue Valley Schools. “Fully funding schools allowed us to provide a significant raise for this group who works so hard for our students.”

In May, Kelly said she also line-item veto aspects of the bill to protect funds for rural schools which face a decline in enrollment. While the bill includes a $7.5 million increase in funds for special education, it does not include the $72 million she called for throughout the past legislative session.

“We appreciate Governor Kelly’s strong commitment to public education and her efforts to fully fund public education as the Kansas Constitution requires,” said Patty Logan, chair of parent group Stand Up Blue Valley: Families for Our Schools. “We want to remind Blue Valley voters that the Kansas legislature’s failure to fully fund excess special education costs causes Blue Valley Schools to redirect millions of dollars from critical general education needs to special education – negatively impacting ALL students in our district. We call on the legislature to do the right thing and vote to fully fund excess special education costs, especially legislators from Blue Valley who claim to support our schools.”

For more information about the bill’s investments, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.