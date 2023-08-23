Fort Riley reschedules Black Start for following heat postponement

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fort Riley Black Start, which had been postponed for extreme heat, has been rescheduled to happen overnight in September.

Officials with Fort Riley announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23, that it has rescheduled the Black Start Exercise originally scheduled for July until Wednesday, Sept. 6. The exercise is set to happen overnight, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Leaders noted that the entire military base will be without power for about 2 hours. The majority of housing areas and partner businesses will have their power restored soon after.

According to officials, there will be minimal impacts to services across Fort Riley and facilities are set to operate as normal after 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The exercise, which was set to happen on July 24, was rescheduled due to extreme heat.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
Family exploring legal action in death of 98-year-old Marion County Record publisher

Latest News

One person was taken into custody after a woman was stabbed near a railyard in Topeka.
One taken into custody following stabbing near Topeka railroad tracks
Topeka Police investigate a stabbing on Aug. 23, 2023.
One taken into custody after woman stabbed near Topeka railyard
The Big Biscuit delivers the early release of their signature pumpkin pancakes to kick off the...
The Big Biscuit delivers early release of signature pumpkin pancakes
Traffic was being diverted Wednesday morning after a large water main break between S.W....
Large water main break shuts down S.W. 21st in west-central Topeka
Health officials in Riley Co. have warned about a rise in COVID-19 cases as classes begin and...
Health officials warn about rise in COVID cases as heat keeps Kansans indoors