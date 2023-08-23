Fort Riley reschedules Black Start for following heat postponement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fort Riley Black Start, which had been postponed for extreme heat, has been rescheduled to happen overnight in September.

Officials with Fort Riley announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23, that it has rescheduled the Black Start Exercise originally scheduled for July until Wednesday, Sept. 6. The exercise is set to happen overnight, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Leaders noted that the entire military base will be without power for about 2 hours. The majority of housing areas and partner businesses will have their power restored soon after.

According to officials, there will be minimal impacts to services across Fort Riley and facilities are set to operate as normal after 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The exercise, which was set to happen on July 24, was rescheduled due to extreme heat.

