Drought conditions aggravated in most of Kansas as western portion sees relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As drought conditions have improved in Western Kansas, the rest of the state has seen conditions dry out according to the Governor’s most recent update to the drought declaration.

The Kansas Water Office announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23, that Governor Laura Kelly has approved updated drought declarations for counties with Executive Order #23-04.

“Kansans have been resilient in the face of drought this past year,” Gov. Kelly said. “Even with some regions receiving significant rainfall, I strongly encourage all Kansans to continue to be mindful of ways we can conserve water and minimize fire hazards.”

Water officials noted that the declaration put 55 counties into emergency status, 18 in warning status and 32 into watch status. The move was recommended by Director Connie Owen. Records indicate that the most recent update to the declaration came on Oct. 6, 2022, as 67 counties were in emergency status, 11 in warning status and 27 on watch.

While most of Western Kansas has seen relief in the last two months, Central and Southeast Kansas remain dry with about 30% of residents currently in extreme or exceptional drought.

“We are still seeing the effects of the drought conditions from the past year. With drought conditions persisting throughout parts of the state, we are continuing to see stressed surface and groundwater supplies, negative effects on crop production and elevated wildfire risk,” said Owen. “The Governor’s Drought Response Team will continue to monitor the drought conditions across Kansas and make recommendations to Governor Kelly as conditions change.”

The Office indicated that an interagency agreement between the KWO, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Kansas Division of Emergency Management has made counties in the emergency stage eligible for emergency use of water from certain state fishing lakes. These counties are also eligible for water in some federal reservoirs.

Officials said individuals and communities who wish to request withdrawals from lakes must do so prior with the KWO. These requests will be referred to the appropriate office to obtain necessary permits to withdraw the requested water.

This order will remain in effect until rescinded by another executive order.

Counties in a drought emergency include Allen, Anderson, Barton, Bourbon, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cloud, Coffey, Cowley, Crawford, Dickinson, Edwards, Elk, Ellis, Ellsworth, Finney, Ford, Gove, Graham, Greenwood, Harvey, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kiowa, Lane, Lincoln, Lyon, Marion, McPherson, Mitchell, Montgomery, Morris, Neosho, Ness, Norton, Osborne, Ottawa, Pawnee, Phillips, Pratt, Reno, Republic, Rice, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Saline, Sedgwick, Smith, Stafford, Sumner, Trego, Wilson, Woodson.

Counties in a drought warning include Cherokee, Clay, Decatur, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Johnson, Kingman, Labette, Linn, Miami, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, Sheridan, Wabaunsee, Washington.

Counties in a drought watch include Atchison, Barber, Brown, Cheyenne, Clark, Comanche, Doniphan, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Hamilton, Harper, Haskell, Jackson, Jefferson, Kearny, Leavenworth, Logan, Marshall, Meade, Morton, Nemaha, Rawlins, Scott, Seward, Sherman, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Wallace, Wichita, Wyandotte.

