Document released for consumers impacted by insurance company liquidation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt released a new FAQ document for consumers and agents impacted by the recent liquidation of MutualAid eXchange (MAX), a Kansas domestic insurance company, following the order of liquidation from the Shawnee County District Court.

“If you are a Kansan with a MAX policy, I encourage you to visit the Liquidation FAQs found on the Department’s website to learn more about what this means for you and how to file a proof of claim,” said Commissioner Schmidt. “The Department will be working closely with the deputy liquidator and the guaranty associations in the states MAX did business to pay claims and process unearned premium refunds.”

Officials with the Kansas Insurance Department indicated the Kansas Insurance Guaranty Association was created in statute to protect the public in the event of a failure of a property and/or casualty insurance company.

With the consent of the MAX Board of Directors, Kansas Insurance Department officials said Commissioner Schmidt petitioned and received the Order of Rehabilitation on Aug. 8. After evaluation of the company’s solvency, it was determined that liquidation is necessary to pay outstanding liabilities. The petition for liquidation was granted on Aug. 22 by the Shawnee County District Court.

“Kansas maintains a robust property and casualty market with options for consumers,” said Commissioner Schmidt. “Unfortunately, this company fell victim to a very tough reinsurance market and catastrophic storms throughout the nation. Impacted policyholders should work with their agent as soon as possible to obtain replacement coverage.”

According to officials with the Kansas Insurance Department, MAX is a domestic reciprocal or inter-insurance exchange company licensed in 28 states. They organized under the laws of the state of Kansas on January 1, 2001. They recently had approximately 30,000 policies in force nationwide, with 1,390 of those in Kansas.

To learn more about the liquidation, Kansas Insurance Department officials noted to visit insurance.kansas.gov/legal-issues/. If you have questions regarding MAX and/or the Liquidation proceeding, call 877-971-6300, or send an email to MAXLiquidation@maxinsurance.com.

