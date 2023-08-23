Crash shuts down intersection south of Washburn University

No serious injuries were reported In a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at S.W. 22nd Park...
No serious injuries were reported In a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at S.W. 22nd Park and MacVicar in west-central Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported In a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in west-central Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8:15 a.m. at S.W. 22nd Park and MacVicar, about two blocks south of the Washburn University campus.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a white Dodge Grand Caravan and a brown Buick Enclave collided in the intersection.

East- and westbound traffic in S.W. 22nd Park is controlled by stop signs while MacVicar is a through-street at that location.

