Community urged to report concerns after airsoft gun brought on school bus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parents and students have been urged to continue to report any school safety concerns after an elementary school student was reported to have displayed an airsoft gun on a morning bus ride.

Seaman Schools USD 345 sent a letter to parents of Northern Hills Elementary School students on Wednesday, Aug. 23, following an incident that happened on a school bus this morning.

“This morning, on a bus ride to school, an elementary student brought an airsoft gun and was showing it to other bus riders,” the letter stated. “Our students were quick to report this to building staff so administration could quickly remove the student and their belongings from the hallway and conduct a thorough search as part of our investigation.”

Officials said appropriate measures were taken and the student’s family was contacted.

“We can assure you that every school safety matter is taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, with appropriate measures taken,” the district affirmed.

Administrators noted that it is their intention to keep parents informed of all safety incidents that happen at school and while the nature of some matters may be insignificant, it is still important to report all safety concerns.

“Our parents count on us to keep them informed and that includes notification of any safety-related incident in their child’s school,” Director of Communication for USD 345 Candace LeDuc told 13 NEWS. “Parents and students are encouraged to report safety concerns so we can quickly address and thoroughly investigate each report to ensure student and staff safety. Our community does a great job of working together with safety as our number one priority.”

