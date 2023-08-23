Community urged to report concerns after airsoft gun brought on school bus

FILE
FILE(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parents and students have been urged to continue to report any school safety concerns after an elementary school student was reported to have displayed an airsoft gun on a morning bus ride.

Seaman Schools USD 345 sent a letter to parents of Northern Hills Elementary School students on Wednesday, Aug. 23, following an incident that happened on a school bus this morning.

“This morning, on a bus ride to school, an elementary student brought an airsoft gun and was showing it to other bus riders,” the letter stated. “Our students were quick to report this to building staff so administration could quickly remove the student and their belongings from the hallway and conduct a thorough search as part of our investigation.”

Officials said appropriate measures were taken and the student’s family was contacted.

“We can assure you that every school safety matter is taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, with appropriate measures taken,” the district affirmed.

Administrators noted that it is their intention to keep parents informed of all safety incidents that happen at school and while the nature of some matters may be insignificant, it is still important to report all safety concerns.

“Our parents count on us to keep them informed and that includes notification of any safety-related incident in their child’s school,” Director of Communication for USD 345 Candace LeDuc told 13 NEWS. “Parents and students are encouraged to report safety concerns so we can quickly address and thoroughly investigate each report to ensure student and staff safety. Our community does a great job of working together with safety as our number one priority.”

To report a safety issue within the Seaman School District, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
Family exploring legal action in death of 98-year-old Marion County Record publisher

Latest News

Gov. Kelly attends the Kansas Housing Conference on Aug. 23, 2023.
Gov. touts affordable housing advancements at Kansas Housing Conference
The event helps introduce students to businesses and organizations.
Washburn Market Daze held
Gov. Laura Kelly signs House Substitute for SB 113 on Aug. 23, 2023.
Fresh ink sits on ceremonially signed bill fully funding education for 5th year
One person was taken into custody after a woman was stabbed near a railyard in Topeka.
One taken into custody following stabbing near Topeka railroad tracks