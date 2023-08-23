The Big Biscuit delivers early release of signature pumpkin pancakes

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big Biscuit delivers the early release of their signature pumpkin pancakes to kick off the much-anticipated autumn season.

The Big Biscuit officials said the restaurant’s plate-sized pumpkin pancakes are making a pre-Labor Day debut to satisfy eager guests beginning Aug. 28 to Nov. 22.

The Big Biscuit officials indicated that made with real pumpkin puree and fragrant fall spices, topped with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar, the pancakes join The Big Biscuit’s classic All-American breakfast and lunch menu. To help make the pumpkin pancakes a next-level experience, pecans and vanilla icing are available as add-on toppings.

“We are just as excited as our guests about the arrival of our seasonal pumpkin pancakes,” said The Big Biscuit President Chad Offerdahl. “It’s fair to say that pumpkin spice has a permanent place in this country’s comfort flavor profile, and we take great pride in our delicious recipe. The pumpkin pancakes are not only decadent, but they’re also a memorable indulgence.”

In addition to the arrival of the seasonal pumpkin pancakes, The Big Biscuit introduced a curated choice of specialty iced coffee drinks for fall and the flavors have proved popular. Selections include French vanilla, mocha and salted caramel.

“The Big Biscuit’s salted caramel iced coffee is the perfect pairing with the pumpkin pancakes,” Offerdahl suggests

The modern, growing brand headquartered in Prairie Village, Kansas, focuses on elevating the guest experience with an emphasis on old-school sweet and savory all-day breakfast and lunch favorites and genuine hometown hospitality. The freshly prepared, generously portioned dishes served by enthusiastic team members in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

The Big Biscuit currently has 24 restaurants throughout Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, including 14 Kansas City-area restaurants and one location in St. Joseph and two locations in Springfield, Missouri. A location will open later this year in Joplin, Missouri. Kansas restaurants include Lawrence and Topeka with a Mission location opening soon. The Big Biscuit also has Oklahoma locations in Broken Arrow, Edmond, and Owasso and two in Tulsa, with a Midwest City restaurant opening in September. Expansion into Northwest Arkansas is slated for late 2023 to early 2024.

The Big Biscuit locations are open daily from 6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.