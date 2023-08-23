Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The remains of a missing Geary County man have been found.

On August 22nd at approximately 6:13 p.m., the Geary County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, located the remains of 24-year-old Pacey Nathaniel Staines.

Staines was previously reported missing and hadn’t been heard from since August 20 around 12:45 p.m.

Pending the results of an autopsy further information may be release.

