Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The remains of a missing Geary County man have been found.
On August 22nd at approximately 6:13 p.m., the Geary County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, located the remains of 24-year-old Pacey Nathaniel Staines.
Staines was previously reported missing and hadn’t been heard from since August 20 around 12:45 p.m.
Pending the results of an autopsy further information may be release.
