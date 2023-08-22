Water main break closes SW High Ave. in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed SW High Ave. in Topeka, Kan.

City of Topeka officials said due to a water main break at SW High Ave. and SW 20th St., SW High Ave. will be closed in both directions to through traffic between SW 20th St. and SW 21st St.

City of Topeka officials indicated this closure is estimated to be in place for two to three weeks.

City of Topeka officials noted detour signs will be posted.

