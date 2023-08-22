WATCH: Royals unveil renderings for new stadium, ballpark district locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City area learned more about the Royals’ plans to build a new ballpark and entertainment district.

The organization presented renderings, economic data, and other information on their two final sites -- one in North Kansas City and one in the East Village downtown -- Tuesday afternoon.

KCTV5 first told you about the meeting Friday evening.

The information session included Brooks Sherman, Royals President - Business Operations, and Sarah Tourville, Executive Vice President - Chief Commercial and Community Impact Officer.

The new ballpark and surrounding district is expected to cost at least $2 billion. It is the largest public-private partnership in Kansas City history, according to the Royals. The Royals ownership group says the project will include at least $1 billion in private investment.

This meeting comes less than a week after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred visited Kansas City and lauded both potential sites as world-class. Manfred spoke in a private forum at the Urban Youth Academy about his viewpoint of a need for a new ballpark district for the Royals to compete with other organizations. You can watch the full conversation here.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver issued his support for a ballpark in the East Village and told KCTV5 he was excited by the presentation and what he heard from Manfred.

