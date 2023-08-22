Washburn welcomes new students at ‘Rock the Rec’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Iniversity continued its Week of Welcome with another annual tradition Monday night.

Students returning and new were invited to ‘Rock the Rec,’ a night of activities at the college’s recreation center. Student organizations and clubs were also able to bring their pitches to the event. Organizers say it’s good to see students getting involved on campus.

“I think it’s great to see all of the different people on campus and have some fun before classes get kicked off,” Student Rec Director Whitney Slater said. “It’s just a way to get to know other people, do some fun activities and get a lot of free T-shirts.”

Rock the rec sees about 500 participants every year.

