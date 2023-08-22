Washburn soccer rising with winning culture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Davy Phillips enters year number seven with the Ichabods and it’s evident the program is on the rise.

They’re coming off a 11-6-2 record last season and another MIAA Tournament appearance. Those 11 wins were third most in school history, and they’ve won at least seven games every year during his tenure and they’ve had two consecutive winning seasons for the first time in over a decade.

Phillips says the maturity and professionalism of his players has been a huge bright spot and their attention to detail on what makes a winning program and leading by example. They want this trend to continue and now the next step is get to the bigger stage which they believe they’re capable of doing.

”The returners and how much info they’ve retained and leading the charge with a lot of that information, it’s made my job I think a little bit more enjoyable to be able to sit back and watch the development of these players that have been in the program for two or three years,” Phillips said.

“I’ve been following them for multiple years now and to see how much the team has grown under coach Davy, it’s been very exciting to see and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Washburn Rural alum and Goalkeeper Hailey Beck said.

“Starting my freshman year, there’s been a lot of growth and having new incoming players and learning from everyone and see this team get better and better every year is something I’m really proud of,” All-MIAA Goalkeeper and fifth-year senior Raegan Wells said.

The ‘Bods begin the regular season on the road against Drury University Sept. 1.

