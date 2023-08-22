Victim shows up at hosptial with serious injuries following overnight shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One victim was sent to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, gunshot wounds overnight as police investigated another shooting report in Southeast Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, law enforcement officials were called to Stormont Vail Hospital with reports of a victim who arrived with a gunshot wound.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a victim who did have serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. They were uncooperative with the investigation which remains ongoing.

TPD also said it was also called to the 2800 block of SE Powell St. earlier that night around 9:51 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

At this scene, TPD said officers were not able to make contact with any victims or witnesses and did not find any property damage. While preliminary information indicates the two incidents are not related, the investigation into both remains ongoing.

