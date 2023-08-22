Two Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka residents were arrested following a narcotics search warrant.

Topeka Police Department officials said on Aug. 22, members of the TPD Narcotics Search Unit served a search warrant in the 2100 block of SE Ohio Ave. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrants, officers located cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

TPD officials indicated as a result, John Mims, 44, and Misty Ortega, 46, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Correction for the following:

John Mims

Possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Misty Ortega

Shawnee County Arrest Warrant

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.