Two Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant

Two Topeka residents, John Mims, 44, and Misty Ortega, 46, were arrested following a narcotics...
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka residents were arrested following a narcotics search warrant.

Topeka Police Department officials said on Aug. 22, members of the TPD Narcotics Search Unit served a search warrant in the 2100 block of SE Ohio Ave. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrants, officers located cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

TPD officials indicated as a result, John Mims, 44, and Misty Ortega, 46, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Correction for the following:

John Mims

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Misty Ortega

  • Shawnee County Arrest Warrant

