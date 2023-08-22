Tuesday forecast: Record breaking heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be Day 3 of the heat wave that continues the rest of the work week with a cold front pushing through Friday night leading to much cooler temperatures by the weekend. Until then expect heat indices for most spots to remain in the 105°-120° range.

Taking Action:

As the heat wave continues, take this heat seriously, heat is the #1 weather related killer. Hydrate, adjust outdoor activities to limit the amount of time you are outside, keep your pets in mind. If you don’t have AC, spend some time in a place that does like the library, movie theater, friend’s house, cooling shelters, etc. It’s also important to find somewhere cool at night so your body is able to recover after the intense heat during the day.

With a cool down this weekend, we’re keeping an eye on low chances for rain but uncertainty exists on specific details so keep checking back for updates.



Models continue to differ on the humidity factor and amount of cloud cover but the overall trend will be mostly sunny and hot through Friday with a cool down this weekend. Higher confidence that the lower humidity will remain out toward HWY 81 and areas west toward central KS with the higher humidity along and east of HWY 75. This just means the temperatures will be cooler east with higher heat indices compared to areas west but no matter where you are it will be dangerously hot.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 66 Records the rest of the week: 103, 105, 110, 109 (WIBW)

Today: Patchy fog this morning otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s to around 107°. Winds E 5-10 mph. Heat indices for most 105-120 but as has been the case the last two days humidity has remained very high where heat indices ranged from 120-134 at times. That will be something to be mindful of again today if you’re east of HWY 75.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will range from 100°-107°. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Models do start to trend toward less humid air for all of northeast KS by Thursday and Friday relative to today and Wednesday but that also means temperatures heat up Thursday before a bit of a cool down but remaining hot Friday.

This weekend begins a stretch of more seasonal highs and tolerable temperatures. Uncertainty exists on rainfall as one model indicates a higher probability of many spots receiving at least 0.25″ while the other model has most spots receiving 0.10″ or less so keep checking back daily for updates and details become more focused.

