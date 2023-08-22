TPS students to receive excused absence as excessive heat sears Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School students who remain home from school during the excessive heat warning will not be marked absent as parents are urged to drive their students instead of allowing them to ride the bus.

In a letter to families sent on Monday evening, Aug. 21, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says staff will continue to monitor weather forecasts for excessive heat as temperatures are expected to remain above 100 degrees until Friday.

Superintendent Tiffany Anderson said she spoke with many parents at dismissal on Monday and she thanks them for their continued support. While schools will remain open during the excessive heat warning, those who choose to keep their students at home due to the heat will have an excused absence.

“We remain ready to do all we can to support the students who do arrive at school,” Dr. Anderson said. “We truly appreciate the support of our families and a special thank you is extended to our incredible school-based staff, the bus drivers, and the district’s maintenance technicians who are working tirelessly to address the various needs.”

TPS noted that if students have any additional needs or parents have questions or concerns, they should contact their child’s school principal. Meanwhile, the district will continue to take the following steps:

Recess at elementary schools is adjusted to happen indoors or in the mornings if temperatures are cooler.

All P.E. classes are indoors in climate-controlled settings.

Outdoor athletic practices for secondary schools will be held indoors or in the mornings or evenings as temperatures allow.

Water will be distributed at dismissal for bus riders and water bottles are allowed to be used in school.

Air conditioning units are programmed to start earlier to ensure that when staff and students arrive, the building temperature is comfortable.

Other resources have been made available for those with after-school needs HERE

While buses will drive their normal routes, 501 said drivers will work diligently to transport students to school, however, parents have been asked to drive their children to school if possible.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.