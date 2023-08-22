TPD searching for man in connection to Travelers Inn shooting

Anyone who sees Chamberlain should call 911 immediately, and should avoid contact with him.
Anyone who sees Chamberlain should call 911 immediately, and should avoid contact with him.(Topeka Police)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a man in relation to a shooting last week at Traveler’s Inn.

The Topeka Police Dept. released photos of Kevin Chamberlain, 43, Monday. Anyone who sees Chamberlain should call 911 immediately, and should avoid contact with him.

TPD says gunshots were reported around 11 a.m. Friday at the S Topeka Blvd. hotel. Officers found damage to the property, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information can also call TPD at 785-364-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle and James Gillespie
Road rage incident lands two in jail after car hit at Topeka gas station
FILE
6 arrested after drugs found during search of Lake Wabaunsee house
FILE
Topeka Public Schools adjusts schedules to account for sweltering Kansas heat
FILE
Aggieville shooting sends one to the hospital, shooter remains at large
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotic search warrant
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotics search warrant

Latest News

3-year-old child left at scene of Manhattan crash leads to JC man’s arrest
Topeka firefighters taking precautions amid ongoing heat wave
Community centers double as cooling centers as temps above 100 expected
Community centers double as cooling centers as temps above 100 expected
New smoothie joint opens in former Gyroville building