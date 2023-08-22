TPD searching for man in connection to Travelers Inn shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a man in relation to a shooting last week at Traveler’s Inn.

The Topeka Police Dept. released photos of Kevin Chamberlain, 43, Monday. Anyone who sees Chamberlain should call 911 immediately, and should avoid contact with him.

TPD says gunshots were reported around 11 a.m. Friday at the S Topeka Blvd. hotel. Officers found damage to the property, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information can also call TPD at 785-364-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.