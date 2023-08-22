Topeka Mayor gives update on status of Hotel Topeka

The City is currently interviewing asset management teams, who would actually oversee the hotel and any future operator. Fourteen groups applied for the opportunity.(none)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka city officials say they’re close to deciding who will oversee Hotel Topeka.

In an update Tuesday, Mayor Mike Padilla said the purchase process is moving forward. Padilla says Interim City Manager Richard Nienstedt and the city’s attorneys are involved in the conversations.

They’re currently interviewing asset management teams, who would actually oversee the hotel and any future operator. Fourteen groups applied for the opportunity. Padilla said the city is close to making a selection.

The city was the high bidder for the hotel in a June online auction at $7.5 million. A tentative closing date on the deal is set for October 31.

