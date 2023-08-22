Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.(City of Perkins)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS, Okla. (Gray News) – A third-grade teacher in Oklahoma was arrested after police said she was drunk in the classroom on the first day of school.

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.

Coates is a third-grade teacher at Perkins-Tyron Intermediate School.

Police said school administrators contacted the school resource officer in reference to a “possibly intoxicated” teacher.

When the officer met with Coates, he confirmed the teacher was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Coates’ breath test showed a blood-alcohol level of .24, which is three times the legal limit, police said.

Police body camera footage published by KFOR reportedly shows Coates admitting to police she drank wine on the way to school that morning.

According to the Perkins-Tyron Public Schools calendar, the incident happened on the first day of school.

Coates was arrested and booked into the Payne County Jail on a public intoxication charge. She has since been released.

Perkins is located about 60 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search
Joseph Clark
Wrong-way chase along Highway 24 leads to man’s DUI arrest
FILE - Riley County Police Department
3-year-old child left at scene of Manhattan crash leads to JC man’s arrest
FILE - (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
Kansas families set to receive around $7.4 million in food assistance

Latest News

Kathleen McPeak and Virginia Bennett talk about the Empowered LIVE! event put on by the...
Empowered LIVE! event celebrates people living with Parkinson’s Disease
Kathleen McPeak and Virginia Bennett talk about the Empowered LIVE! event put on by the...
Empowered LIVE! event celebrates people living with Parkinson's Disease
Lonnie Walker, Jr. and Glenda Washington talk about the Greater Topeka Partnership's upcoming...
GTP plans summit to foster discussion of diversity, equity, inclusion
Lonnie Walker, Jr. and Glenda Washington talk about the Greater Topeka Partnership's upcoming...
GTP plans summit to foster discussion of diversity, equity, inclusion
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say