Strategic Economic Expansion Development grants available for quality-of-life initiatives

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22 that $275,000 will be available through a second round of Strategic Economic Expansion and Development (SEED) grants.

Officials with the Kansas Department of Commerce said the SEED program supports economic development and revitalization efforts in smaller counties across Kansas through investments in rural quality-of-life initiatives.

“SEED grants help improve community appeal and have already been game-changing for more than 60 cities across the state,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Toland. “The Kelly Administration is committed to developing community assets and investing in new opportunities that will support growth in rural areas throughout Kansas.”

According to officials with Kansas Department of Commerce, they will administer the grants to communities in 78 designated counties with a population of 5,000 or less. Grants up to $25,000 will be available in the following categories:

Childcare and senior programming – projects that support or enhance these services, such as building improvements, educational materials, supplies and equipment;

Community vibrancy – projects that refresh, re-energize and unlock the attractiveness of rural communities, such as art installations, murals and signage;

Food retail – projects that support access to food retail establishments, including development, renovation and/or expansion; and

Libraries – projects that support providing free and open access to a broad range of materials and services, including reading material, technology, furniture and building improvements.

Kansas Department of Commerce officials indicated local governments, economic development organizations, chambers of commerce and other organizations are eligible to apply. Applicants must provide a minimum 10 percent match and complete the project within 12 months of receiving the grant. Funds will be distributed half at the beginning of the grant cycle and the balance upon successful completion of the project.

Kansas Department of Commerce officials said funding for the SEED program is provided through the Technology Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions (TEFFI) Development and Expansion Fund. The TEFFI Act was enacted in 2021 through bipartisan legislation to promote economic development throughout the state.

Kansas Department of Commerce officials indicated SEED grant applications will open Monday, August 28, and close at 11:59 p.m. Friday, October 27. Grant awardees will be announced mid-December.

Kansas Department of Commerce officials noted an informational webinar on the SEED grant will be available to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. Registration for the webinar, guidelines for the grant application and a list of eligible counties can be found HERE.

