South Topeka disturbance leads to man’s arrest following alleged attack

Luke Miller
Luke Miller(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance in South Topeka led to one man’s arrest after it was found he allegedly attacked a victim and damaged property.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, law enforcement officials were called to the Dillon’s at 2815 SW 29th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they learned that a man, later identified as Luke E. Miller, 29, of Topeka, had physically attacked another person and caused property damage.

As a result of the investigation, Miller was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Battery - physical contact in a rude, insulting or angry manner
  • Aggravated assault
  • Endangering a child
  • Criminal damage to property - without consent valued at $1,000 to $25,000

As of Tuesday, Miller remains behind bars with no bond listed.

