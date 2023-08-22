Shawnee County residents pack commission chambers in protest of proposed tax increases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The commission chambers overflowed as Shawnee County residents packed in to voice their concerns of proposed tax increases.

One of the primary issues brought forth was the challenge for those on fixed incomes to pay rising without the income to match.

Landlords voiced concerns about passing costs onto their tenants.

Others scrutinized line items on the budget like funding for the parks and recreation department.

Commissioners contend they’re in the same boat as constituents, pointing to inflation as one of the primary factors increasing county spending, and, in turn, taxes.

“But you know inflation hurts the county as well as individuals,” says Bill Riphahn, shawnee county commissioner. “We are a consumer we buy trucks, we buy asphalt we buy all sorts of things. So you know what hurts the general consumer hurts us as well.”

However, constituents dissent.

“A lot here about downsizing about cutting,” says Robert Williams, resident of Shawnee County. “It’s all about oh, things cost more so we need to charge you more. Well, you know what when things cost too much for me, I simply don’t buy them.”

