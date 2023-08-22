Salute Our Heroes: One Hundred Good Women provides support directly to those in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For more than thirty years the not-for-profit 100 Good Women has been getting resources directly into the hands of those who need them.

Jennie Washburn is a founding member who currently sits on the board of directors explains their work.

“We felt like there needed to be something done in the community to help people that fell through the cracks that couldn’t apply or qualify for Social Services yet,” says Washburn. “Or they just needed immediate relief. A little bit of a hand up a little bit of help along the way. And that’s what we decided to do.”

The group is made up entirely of volunteers and, together, they collect and distribute items.

“We hand out gift cards for people that need to get a job and don’t have gas to put in their cars to get that job,” says Washburn. “Or perhaps they just, they’re in between with social services and they need 100 bucks to go buy groceries.”

It all started with a potluck.

“It’s probably been 30… 30 35 years ago and with potluck and what came out of a woman’s desire to help more in the community,” she says. “And so we all went to this potluck, not knowing what we were going to be signing up for.”

The group immediately got to work.

“Our first person that we helped was a woman that had a fire in her house,” Washburn says. “And we helped her move out and clean up a little bit. And out of that it developed all these years later into quite an organization.”

Now, 100 Good Women has expanded to include over 500 good women, men and children.

“Everyone’s welcome,” says Adrienne Boyd-Akers, who currently sits on the board of directors. “It’s not just women at 100 good women, everyone’s welcome to participate as a member and in our events and on our board.”

Boyd-Akers describes how helping can be as simple as looking around your own space for items that could better serve someone in need.

“Someone needs a table,” she says. “I’ve got a table I can donate. Here’s some household items that I’m not using that are new, you know, I can donate those too so it really kind of expands your thought process and and what do I have that I can give to it’s not always money.”

For your empathy, compassion and willingness to help those in need, this week we’re saluting our heroes at 100 Good Women.

