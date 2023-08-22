Pott. Co. residents urged to conserve water as heat exacerbates drought

BELVUE, Kan. (WIBW) - Some residents in Pottawatomie Co. have been asked to start voluntary water conservation efforts as extreme heat exacerbates drought conditions.

Pottawatomie County Rural Water District #4 announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22, that it has asked customers to be mindful of water usage and voluntarily reduce the amount of water they use for lawn care, washing vehicles and more.

The District said it has declared a Water Watch to be in effect until Sept. 5, as the state experiences temperatures unseen for more than 75 years. Daytime temperatures are not forecast to return to seasonal averages until the weekend.

The U.S. Drought Monitor also shows that Pottawatomie Co. is abnormally dry due to moderate drought conditions. Efforts to conserve water are expected to begin immediately and continue until Sept. 5, unless extended.

District Manager Keith Murphy said groundwater levels currently remain adequate and water treatment is keeping up with demand, however, if current weather conditions do not subside or worsen, or a mechanical or electrical failure happens, restrictions could be made mandatory.

Murphy has encouraged residents to avoid using water outside for lawn care and avoidable circumstances. He suggested that even-numbered addresses use outside water on even-numbered days while odd-numbered houses use it on odd-numbered days.

Those who see a leak in the distribution system should immediately report it to 785-456-7935.

Murphy also noted that voluntary conservation is the first phase of the district’s conservation plan, which emphasizes voluntary water conservation as the primary management tool.

“Water is an important community resource that we all must share,” Murphy said. “It is through our collective efforts that we can safeguard our water supply for essential needs including water for drinking and cooking, cleaning, bathing, fire protection and sanitation.”

Customers have been encouraged to do their part to ensure the district maintains an adequate water supply throughout the rest of the summer for all customers.

