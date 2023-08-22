Post Audit report shows high number of state jobs can be done from home

(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State researchers found many government positions can actually be performed from home.

The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit released findings from their study into the matter Tuesday.

The panel says state agencies already have about 30 percent of their employees working from home full and part time, a number that could operate at up to 45 percent. That would total around 8,000 employees. It’s a transition auditors say could help the state retain talent and save money long-term, despite some short-term costs. Lawmakers aren’t opposed to the idea.

“We’re hearing from some of the big corporations that went to work-from-home that workers were very efficient at first, but they’ve gotten complacent,” Rep. Sean Tarwater said. “I’m glad to see we’re not seeing that at the state level. That means we are probably focusing on the right jobs to stay at home. The more that we can do, if we can save some money and reduce office space, and even get some of the buildings back onto the property tax rolls for the City of Topeka, that would be wonderful. Especially if we can do it efficiently.”

For now, state agencies have authority to create their own work-from-home policies. You can read the full report here.

