Police attempt to identify man accused of stealing from Topeka business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As an 8-month investigation continues, law enforcement officials are attempting to identify a man who allegedly stole from a Topeka business.

The Topeka Police Department says it is attempting to identify an individual connected to a theft investigation that has been ongoing for more than 8 months.

TPD said the man pictured has been accused of stealing from TJ Maxx at 2170 SW Wanamaker. The theft occurred on Jan. 12.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.