New scam offers substantial amount for Kansas farmland, landowners warned

MARSHALL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A scam that offers a substantial amount for farmland has Kansas law enforcement officials warning landowners.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says that a new scam was recently reported involving a typewritten letter and an offer to buy farmland. The letter had been addressed to the owners and presented a substantial offer.

The Sheriff’s Office said about $200 in escrow was offered to be given to the owners along with the payment for the land. Signature lines and transfer information were also included.

Officials noted that documents can be confusing to understand and evaluate. They have suggested residents make sure to inform friends and loved ones of these tactics that are used to gain personal information.

The Sheriff’s Office warned residents to be cautious while choosing to correspond with anyone via phone, mail or email. Scams are abundant and designed to collect personal information or money.

