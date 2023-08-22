Month-long rape investigation leads to Tecumseh man’s arrest

Casey Roma
Casey Roma(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A month-long investigation into a South Topeka rape led to the arrest of a Tecumseh man.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Aug. 21, law enforcement officials arrested Casey J. Roma, 24, of Tecumseh, following a month-long investigation.

On June 21, TPD said first responders were called to an area of South Topeka with reports of a rape. During the investigation, it was alleged that Roma had raped another person.

Roma was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated criminal sodomy - with a person or animal by force
  • Rape - sexual intercourse without consent and use of force
  • Aggravated sexual battery - force or fear

As of Tuesday, Roma remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

