Month-long rape investigation leads to Tecumseh man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A month-long investigation into a South Topeka rape led to the arrest of a Tecumseh man.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Aug. 21, law enforcement officials arrested Casey J. Roma, 24, of Tecumseh, following a month-long investigation.

On June 21, TPD said first responders were called to an area of South Topeka with reports of a rape. During the investigation, it was alleged that Roma had raped another person.

Roma was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated criminal sodomy - with a person or animal by force

Rape - sexual intercourse without consent and use of force

Aggravated sexual battery - force or fear

As of Tuesday, Roma remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

