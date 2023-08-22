Midnight Brunch promises night of fun to support serious subject

Midnight Brunch benefits FSGC's new youth and crisis facility. It's 9:30pm to midnight Aug. 25.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A late-night date is just the ticket to support important services for young people and families.

Amanda Abbott and Jessica Horton are the chair and vice chair, respectively, for Family Service and Guidance Center’s board of trustees. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about FSGC’s Midnight Brunch fundraiser.

Proceeds from the event will benefit FSGC’s new youth and crisis facility, which is currently under construction. It will be the only inpatient facility in the region for youth substance abuse disorders and mental health management.

In addition, Amanda and Jessica say FSGC is an important resource for young people and parents any time they need support. They say Midnight Brunch is a fun, casual way to get involved in supporting a community organization.

Midnight Brunch takes place from 9:30 p.m. to Midnight Friday, Aug. 25 at The Foundry, 400 SW 33rd. Tickets are $50 and include food, two drinks, and live music. Get tickets at FSGCTopeka.com/Midnight.

