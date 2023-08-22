Local schools modify classes due to sweltering heat

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Topeka Public Schools has already announced excused absences due to heat-related absences, two other local schools have modified their class schedules.

On Tuesday morning, Aug. 22, Morris County Schools USD 417 announced that classes will not be held on Wednesday due to soaring temperatures. Students will not attend Flint Hills Tech, Connections or Transition in Emporia. Those who attend classes at Butler Co. Community College will have the option to attend classes or not.

USD 417 noted that only optional early morning practices will be held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Topeka Collegiate announced that it would dismiss students at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday through Friday due to the excessive heat. Activities will be available between 12:45 and 3:30 p.m. for free for families who are unable to pick up their students early.

Topeka Collegiate indicated that extended care charges will begin at 3:35 p.m.

