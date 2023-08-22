Lawrence man pleads to second-degree murder in connection to 2022 DUI crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to a 2022 DUI crash.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said on Tuesday, Aug. 22 that Anthony M. Royal, 56, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree for striking another vehicle and killing a 70-year-old Lawrence man in 2022.

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said the charges are from an incident near the intersection of Kansas Highway 10 and Bob Billings Parkway on the evening of April 8, 2022. Royal also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, his third offense.

“This type of tragic accident is entirely avoidable,” District Attorney Valdez said. “My heart goes out to the loved ones and friends of the victim.”

According to officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, the State of Kansas was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tatum. The matter was investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol, Lawrence Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical and Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Sentencing was set by Judge Amy Hanley for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2023, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

