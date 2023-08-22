Lawrence man pleads to second-degree murder in connection to 2022 DUI crash

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said on Tuesday, Aug. 22 that Anthony M. Royal,...
Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said on Tuesday, Aug. 22 that Anthony M. Royal, 56, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree for striking another vehicle and killing a 70-year-old Lawrence man in 2022.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to a 2022 DUI crash.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said on Tuesday, Aug. 22 that Anthony M. Royal, 56, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree for striking another vehicle and killing a 70-year-old Lawrence man in 2022.

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said the charges are from an incident near the intersection of Kansas Highway 10 and Bob Billings Parkway on the evening of April 8, 2022. Royal also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, his third offense.

“This type of tragic accident is entirely avoidable,” District Attorney Valdez said. “My heart goes out to the loved ones and friends of the victim.”

According to officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, the State of Kansas was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tatum. The matter was investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol, Lawrence Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical and Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Sentencing was set by Judge Amy Hanley for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2023, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search
Joseph Clark
Wrong-way chase along Highway 24 leads to man’s DUI arrest
FILE - Riley County Police Department
3-year-old child left at scene of Manhattan crash leads to JC man’s arrest
FILE - (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
Kansas families set to receive around $7.4 million in food assistance

Latest News

The extreme heat is hitting everyone, especially those who work outside.
City officials aim to assist workers who must deal with the extreme heat
The extreme heat is hitting everyone, especially those who work outside.
City officials aim to assist workers who must deal with the extreme heat
Local schools modify classes due to sweltering heat
Local schools modify classes due to sweltering heat
The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL
Post Audit report shows high number of state jobs can be done from home
Post Audit report shows high number of state jobs can be done from home