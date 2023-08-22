KPZ Preview: Perry Lecompton

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Perry Lecompton football team is young, but full of energy.

“I feel like this team has more chemistry than last year did. Just playing more as a team,” senior wide receiver/cornerback Zac Essman said.

With such a young group, the Kaws are looking to build off a 3-6 2022 campaign, and continue to build for the future of the program.

“Knowing we were losing everybody, I was kinda feeling down about it. But then once we came in for football weights over summer, and I saw everyone coming out for it, I started feeling good about the season,” said senior wide receiver/free safety Dakota Plake.

“It’s kinda hard. We lost a lot of starters, but we’re trying to fill positions. And I feel like we have a great cast to fill in the positions we lost last year,” said senior wide receiver/cornerback Tyler Reed.

Head coach Mike Paramore says their greatest strength on the field this year is going to be the effort they put in every day.

”We’re young, really young. Lost a big group of seniors, and over the last couple of years we’ve lost a lot of seniors through the program. Small group of seniors this year, but love the energy at practice,” Coach Paramore said. “Year in and year out, it doesn’t matter. The expectations don’t change how we practice, how we prepare, how we’re gonna go about our business.”

The Kaws open their season hosting Sabetha on September 1st at 7:00 p.m.

