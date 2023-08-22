KHP identifies driver that killed Galena man as Joplin teen

GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Joplin teenager has been identified as the driver allegedly behind a fatal hit-and-run near Galena over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol announced on Monday evening, Aug. 21, that it successfully located a vehicle and driver suspected to be behind a fatal collision near Galena on Saturday.

Around 11:24 p.m. on Saturday, Gary W. LaTurner was walking on the eastbound shoulder of K-66 when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. When first responders arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

KHP sent out a call for witnesses to come forward in an attempt to identify the driver of a pickup truck believed to have hit LaTurner. Around 3:35 p.m. on Monday, KHP said it had found the suspect vehicle and driver.

The driver was identified as Rocco H. Joseph, 17, of Joplin. KHP did not indicate that he was arrested and no charges have been formally filed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.