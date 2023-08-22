K-State’s McCain Performance Series to open with Diamond Rio

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series opens with Diamond Rio in September.

Kansas State University officials said the 2023-2024 McCain Performance Series opens with Diamond Rio at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 in K-State’s McCain Auditorium.

K-State officials indicated Diamond Rio was founded in 1989 in Nashville, Tenn., and signed to Arista Records in 1991. With the release of “Meet in the Middle,” they became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. Diamond Rio is also known for their hits “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In a Week or Two” and more.

According to K-State officials, with album sales exceeding 10 million, Diamond Rio has won a Grammy Award, a Dove Award and six Vocal Group of the Year awards from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. The group has had five multi-week No. 1 singles, 22 Top 10 singles, three certified platinum albums and five certified gold albums.

Staff at K-State said tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and younger get 50% off the general price of admission for this show.

K-State officials noted for more information, email mccain@k-state.edu.

